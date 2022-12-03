Uomini e voci del Congresso socialista di Livorno, Italia 1921

Not Available

Document of the XXVII Congress of the Italian Socialist Party, held in Livorno, at the Goldoni Theater, from 15 to 21 January 1921, and which, on the last day, led to the split and the birth of the Communist Party of Italy...The representatives of the Socialist International, Turati and Terracini, Bordiga and Bombacci, Argentina Altobelli and Francesco Misiano, who escaped to the USSR gave life to the Mezrapom production house, for a decade, the most innovative studio of Soviet cinema, pass before our eyes...In the elections of November 16, 1919, the Socialist Party was the most voted party, the first party, with 32% of the votes and 156 seats, in those of May 15 it obtained 24% of the votes and 123 seats, the Communist Party of Italy 4% and 15 parliamentarians. The wind had turned, the march on Rome was almost upon us. The film arrived at the Cineteca di Bologna, thanks to Cecilia Mangini, who deposited a copy at the Cineteca.