Up Against It

Convict Cheyenne Harry escapes from prison in a garbage truck and boards a train, where he eludes capture with the help of passenger Henry Beaufort. Beaufort is returning to his wealthy uncle's ranch, where earlier he had married Molly in secret because his uncle did not like her. Beaufort tells Pedro, who takes care of his child Elizabeth, to take her away because his uncle is coming, and Pedro, driving drunk, wrecks the wagon. Harry finds her and must protect her while still evading the sheriff.