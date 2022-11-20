Up, Down, Around

Not Available

A student film comprising entirely of found footage, constructed to challenge the viewer's perception and induce a struggle between processing the images, keeping track of their sequence and interpreting the allegorical layers within the film. The screen is broken up into eight more or less equal squares of which, at any one moment, a scene fragment may flickeringly appear in only one frame-corner at a time. As the film moves forward in time and patterns on screen become more complex, the viewer must choose what to focus on.