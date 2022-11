Not Available

An ambitious girl named Fay Mulberry (Milira) desperately longs to get out of the drug-infested and violence-ridden New York neighborhood in which she lives. Bright and gifted with promise for a successful future, Fay finds her college hopes dashed when she starts to spend time with a charming drug dealer (Robert Laney) and is soon faced with a catastrophic turn of events that could forever impede her attempts at success.