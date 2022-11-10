Up in Smoke

An unemployed pot-smoking slacker and amateur drummer, Anthony Stoner ditches his strict parents and hits the road, eventually meeting kindred spirit Pedro de Pacas. While the drug-ingesting duo is soon arrested for possession of marijuana, Anthony and Pedro get released on a technicality, allowing them to continue their many misadventures and ultimately compete in a rock band contest, where they perform the raucous tune "Earache My Eye."
|Tommy Chong
|Anthony 'Man' Stoner
|Strother Martin
|Arnold Stoner
|Edie Adams
|Mrs. Tempest Stoner
|Harold Fong
|Chauffeur
|Arthur Roberts
|Arresting Officer
|Tom Skerritt
|Strawberry
