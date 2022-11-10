1977

Up in Smoke

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1977

Studio

Paramount

An unemployed pot-smoking slacker and amateur drummer, Anthony Stoner ditches his strict parents and hits the road, eventually meeting kindred spirit Pedro de Pacas. While the drug-ingesting duo is soon arrested for possession of marijuana, Anthony and Pedro get released on a technicality, allowing them to continue their many misadventures and ultimately compete in a rock band contest, where they perform the raucous tune "Earache My Eye."

Cast

Tommy ChongAnthony 'Man' Stoner
Strother MartinArnold Stoner
Edie AdamsMrs. Tempest Stoner
Harold FongChauffeur
Arthur RobertsArresting Officer
Tom SkerrittStrawberry

