Factor Films has been on the marketplace for several years now presenting the Scandinavian snowboard scene to the rest of the world. Their latest work is Up In The Sky, a snowboard movie filmed mainly in Iceland and Norway featuring young and mostly unknown riders along with more famous ones like Torstein Horgmo, Stale Sandbech and Kareem El Rafie. The riding level, needless to say, is very high but the photography and soundtrack are also well tuned to give a light feeling. Most of the tricks are so dope and easily stomped that you don’t even notice until you see it a second time..