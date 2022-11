Not Available

Up the Shambles – Live in Manchester is a live DVD of the band Babyshambles. The DVD was released around the time of the band's second album Shotters Nation, but not only featured a much older version of the band, it was recorded prior to the release of the first album Down in Albion. The set list features not only songs on the band's debut but B-sides, unreleased songs and songs by Pete Doherty's former band The Libertines.