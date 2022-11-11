Not Available

Up Your Alley

Vickie Adderly is an enterprising young newspaper reporter looking for that big story to boost her career. A chance encounter with an adventurous drifter leads her into a world she never imagined... on the streets of L.A. Suddenly, her days are filled with a cast of colorful characters, including Marilyn, an eccentric femme fatale, and a bewildered Russian. Add the attentions of a handsome admirer and it's easy to see how Vickie gets her story and a whole lot more in this charming romantic fable.

