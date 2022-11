Not Available

A 10-year old, orphan girl Balqis has a unique ability to communicate with her favorite cartoon characters, Upin and Ipin. However all is not well in her world as the orphanage she loves is about to be repossessed by a heartless businessman. Balqis turns to her friends Upin and Ipin to help her find the once famous rock star Awie to help her raise funds to save her home.