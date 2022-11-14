Upin & Ipin Keris Siamang Tunggal

Not Available

This new adventure film tells of the adorable twin brothers Upin and Ipin together with their friends Ehsan, Fizi, Mail, Jarjit, Mei Mei, and Susanti, and their quest to save a fantastical kingdom of Inderaloka from the evil Raja Bersiong. It all begins when Upin, Ipin, and their friends stumble upon a mystical kris that leads them straight into the kingdom. While trying to find their way back home, they are suddenly burdened with the task of restoring the kingdom back to its former glory. With help from Mat Jenin and Belalang, Upin, Ipin and their friends must overcome a series of challenging obstacles in this action-packed, magical and humorous adventure film produced by Les’ Copaque Production Sdn. Bhd