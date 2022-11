Not Available

Widowed Radha lives in rural India in the 1960s, along with two sons: Bharat and Puran. While she would like to educate her sons and ensure that they lead good lives, she cannot do so on her own, and must sacrifice the career of one son so that the second can achieve this goal. Bharat sacrifices everything to educate his brother Puran. However, Puran turns into a greedy man and gets involved in drug trafficking in order to make money.