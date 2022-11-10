Not Available

Fiction writer James Wharton (Ryan Mclane) is suffering from writer's block and a drinking problem. His ex-wife is making his life a living hell and his agent is putting the pressure on him to finish his new novel. A chance meeting with a beautiful young girl (Avi Love), who is a fan of his work, begins to lead him out of the darkness and into inspiration once again, until he discovers that she is harboring a dark secret. Romance, regret and redemption collide in Upon Further Reflection.