On the last Sunday of July in the city of Hueyotlipan, Tlaxcala, the Rising of the Lord of the Convent is an ongoing celebration that has remained as a tradition within the community, with the showcases of faith growing bigger by the year. 500 years after the arrival of the Spanish conquerors to mexican lands, the Catholic religion, their biggest trademark, is still deeply impregnated within the Tlaxcaltecan society.