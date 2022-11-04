Not Available

Common political thriller. Swedish representative is sent to an imaginary country in South America where a revolution is erupting. His assignment: to organize and mediate a conference between the government and the revolutionaries. Reading it doesn't seem bad, but watching... things just don't work, it is boring most time. Non-charismatic Thomas Hellberg plays an unsympathetic role, a "perfect" match for the hero. And the good supporting cast can't help. A Swedish production, oddly shot in Portugal, aiming the international market.