Uppdraget

    Common political thriller. Swedish representative is sent to an imaginary country in South America where a revolution is erupting. His assignment: to organize and mediate a conference between the government and the revolutionaries. Reading it doesn't seem bad, but watching... things just don't work, it is boring most time. Non-charismatic Thomas Hellberg plays an unsympathetic role, a "perfect" match for the hero. And the good supporting cast can't help. A Swedish production, oddly shot in Portugal, aiming the international market.

