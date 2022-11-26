Not Available

Ten year old Nory Horace is a Fluxer and like most Fluxers she can turn into animals. But every time Nory tries to turn into a beginner black kitten she ends up turning into a crazy combination of animals like a beaver kitten or even a dragon kitten. She is sent to live with her aunt so she can attend a school with a new class for kids who, like Nory, have upside-down magic that doesn't fit neatly into one of the five established categories of magic. Desperate to be normal Nory learns how valuable being different can be. (This was written with the assumption the movie will follow the basic plot of the book).