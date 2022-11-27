Urartu. The Forgotten Kingdom

Not Available

In the Bible, Urartu was the most ancient state on Earth. It was there where Noah’s ark stopped, and there where humanity found its salvation. The locals had a developed culture, economy, astronomy, and religious life. According to scientists’ latest discoveries, the culture of Urartu was the most advanced in the ancient world. And it had a great impact on the Persian Empire of the Achaemenids and ancient Greece. Due to a lack of research, Urartu is probably one of the most mysterious states in history. This documentary will introduce us to its unique background.