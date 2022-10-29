Urban Fruit

Not Available

This powerful film explores the resurgence of urban farming in America's cities. Three people as diverse as the city of Los Angeles are fighting to reclaim the skill that has been lost to the industrial food complex and reconnect people with the foods they eat every day. Rishi traded a promising career in Silicon Valley for growing food in his backyard. Ron started a movement by fighting the city for his right to grow food in the strip of land between his house and the street. Adam and Jenna, a young couple, are finding a way to grow their relationship together through urban farming. All across the country urban farming is growing as a harbinger of a larger global environmental movement. But it is special in Los Angeles.