2000

Urban Legends: Final Cut

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 21st, 2000

Studio

Original Film

The making of a horror movie takes on a terrifying reality for students at the most prestigious film school in the country in 'Urban Legends: Final Cut', the suspenseful follow up to the smash hit 'Urban Legend'. At Alpine University, someone is determined to win the best film award at any cost - even if it means eliminating the competition. No one is safe and everyone is a suspect. 'Urban Legends: Final Cut' is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that will keep you guessing until the shocking climax.

Cast

Matthew DavisTravis Stark
Loretta DevineReese Wilson
Hart BochnerProfessor Solomon
Anthony AndersonStan Washington
Eva MendesVanessa Valdeon
Joey LawrenceGraham Manning

Images