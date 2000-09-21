2000

The making of a horror movie takes on a terrifying reality for students at the most prestigious film school in the country in 'Urban Legends: Final Cut', the suspenseful follow up to the smash hit 'Urban Legend'. At Alpine University, someone is determined to win the best film award at any cost - even if it means eliminating the competition. No one is safe and everyone is a suspect. 'Urban Legends: Final Cut' is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that will keep you guessing until the shocking climax.