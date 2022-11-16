Urban Myth Comedy Storytelling

Not Available

In the back of a underground Jazz club in New York’s Greenwich village, a group of friends would meet every month and tell stories for an intimate audience. These weren’t just any friends, they were New York’s best stand up comedians, and these weren’t just any stories, they were true, slice-of-life accounts from the people who make people laugh for a living. For anyone who has ever wondered: “Where does the comedy come from?”, here is your answer. Behind the scenes. Below the radar. Raising the bar. Urban Myth. Real stories. Real comics. Real funny.