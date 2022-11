1974

Filmed by Stella Weiss and family, chance-assembled from uncut 100-foot film-rolls. Sound precedes and follows silent image (40 minutes of image plus 12 minutes of sound). My wife Flo's family as recorded by her Aunt Stella. The title is no intended put-down but a simple statement of fact, as I see it. Brooklyn was a place made up of many little villages; a near-shtetl is pictured in the space of a storefront. (Ken Jacobs)