So you bought a rifle. Now what? A rifle without an owner who can correctly drive it is worthless. Before you load it with unnecessary accessories or options learn what you need and what you don’t through experience. Logic is the foundation of the school and Knowledge is its’ tenet. Created in 1983 this course is still the one most copied but not duplicated by other institutions. Urban rifle is the cornerstone of the personal defensive doctrine of this school and has been since the schools inception. Very simply this is the way to defend yourself with a rifle in what most people would consider handgun distance. Generally for magazine fed iron sighted rifles but other rifle types accepted. Low powered or dot type optics permitted but it is recommended that backup iron sights be available somewhere on the rifle.