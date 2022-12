Not Available

“A totally artificial city created entirely in camera. There is virtually no sky…just a city gone mad and town planning berserk. Crazy angles created by a tilted camera are mirrored and enhanced by dutifully askew mattes which mock the architectural logic of urban space. Shadows and wind generated by the city’s structures defy pedestrians as the soundtrack (an insistent sine-wave) aggravates and reverberates off heavy geometric facades.” (Paul Winkler)