Urban Tale

2012

A boy and a girl wake up in bed one morning, naked. The children's mother died a few weeks earlier. Before she died she asked her children to find their birth father who left them when they were still babies. Their quest in search of their father leads them to hospitals, nursing homes and holding cells. In the course of the quest the brother and sister meet people who provide them - like in parallel quantum universes - a glance into what their future lives may hold for them.