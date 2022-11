Not Available

Against the backdrop of a European cityscape, worlds intersect when a woman and a man on separate travels meet, or rather, collide on the screen. Their affects mingle, creating a zone between their bodies in which something happens: intoxication, stillness, desire and love. Something that is neither one nor the other's, but a third creation between dreaming and being awake, where possibilities are held and lost. This is URDA / BONE.