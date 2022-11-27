Not Available

Elise (16) is home alone after yet another fight with her parents. Infuriated she starts throwing things around - when suddenly she hears a large bang coming from the street. There's been an accident. A young man lies motionless on the pavement next to his moped. He's surrounded by three other guys. One of them looks up and catches Elise staring at him. Moments later the door phone rings. It's him. Could he come up and call an ambulance? Something about him intrigues her. She lets him in. While he calls for help, another guy appears. A struggle for power in the apartment begins that will teach Elise a few things about herself.