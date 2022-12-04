Not Available

The Zivkovic family lives on a hilly village, on cleared part of land. Having many relatives, their lives are interlaced, and jobs distributed. Their biggest problem is a family that lives on the village edge and whose members steal, and Uros the Stupid, single and infantile Markovic family member. Contrary to the world of elders, Urosh and children lead their life of some kind. Suddenly, postman brings the telegram saying that some forgotten cousin from America has died and left two million dollars of inheritance. Unrest enters life of peasants. Everyone has some idea on how to invest the money, feeling at the same time that they don't need it. All of their actions will end differently from what they expected.