Urotsukidoji: New Saga

An immortal beast-man of supernatural lusts, Amano Jaku escapes prison to gratify his appetites at Meishin College. But the campus is not just a hotbed of luscious coeds - it's the breeding ground of a hideous monster! The Ultra God is Amano Jaku's nemesis, a vile killing machine, and the ancient harbinger of the coming apocalypse. Now, immortals will clash in a battle that will bathe the Earth in innocent blood!
|Tim Breese
|Beastly King
|Jessica Calvello
|Yuri
|Wally Cole
|Shinzo
|Lynna Dunham
|Kimiko
|Jake Eisbart
|Nagumo (voice)
|Margeaux Heartman
|Akemi
View Full Cast >