Ursula - Leben in Anderswo

When Ursula B. came into the world deaf and blind in 1951, her mother abandoned her immediately after giving birth. The doctors in Zurich did not expect her to live long. But despite such prognoses, Ursula is now a 60 year old woman, cared for with a great deal of affection for five decades by Anita U., her foster mother. Where does Ursula get her strength to live? And where does Anita get the energy for her relationship with Ursula? in stirring images, the director brings a story to the screen in which human love is ultimately the only link to Ursula's elsewhere, to her enigmatic universe without sight or sound.