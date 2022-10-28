Not Available

Urumi also known as Urumi: The Warriors Who Wanted to Kill Vasco Da Gama is a 2011 Malayalam historical fantasy film. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was also one of the producers of the film, as Chirakkal Kelu Nayanar, Prabhu Deva as Vavvali, Robin Pratt as Vasco da Gama, Alexx ONell as Estêvão da Gama, Genelia D'Souza as Princess Aysha of Cannanore, Amol Gupte, Jagathy Sreekumar, Nithya Menon, Vidya Balan, whilst featuring Arya and Tabu in guest roles. Background score and songs were composed by Deepak Dev, lyrics were by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Rafeeq Ahammed and Engandiyur Chandrasekharan.