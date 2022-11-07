Urusei Yatsura 4: Lum the Forever

Not Available

The basic plot is centered on the great cherry tree Tarōzakura and what happens after it is cut down during the making of a movie, Lum loses her horns-and her powers! Thus begins the strangest and most lyrical of the Urusei Yatsura movies. The fourth film is the subject of much debate, as it is probably the hardest of all the Urusei Yatsura films to fully understand. Many consider it to be a multi-layered masterpiece, while others feel it is little more than a confused and rambling mess.