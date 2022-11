Not Available

These two episodes from the "Urusei Yatsura" series follow the adventures of Lum, the scantily clad alien princess from the planet Oniboshi, and her troupe of human friends. In "Ryoko's September Tea Party," flashbacks reveal the pasts of Ryoko's various guests. In "Memorial Album," more flashbacks tell the family history of the Mendou clan through a mixture of new animation and scenes from the original series.