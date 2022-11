Not Available

Yapool has returned after being injured in Ultraman Ginga S. He masterminds several attacks on Shou's homeworld, the Victorian kingdom in an attempt to get to the Victorium Core. Ultraman Hikari appears and grants Shou the ability to transform into Knight Mode with the Knight Timbre. Now free from their Spark Doll forms, some of the Showa Ultras join Victory in his fight.