Urutora Faito Ōbu Oyako no Chikara, Okarishimasu!

A ghost mage that can manipulate the soul of any monster appears, with the intent of ruling the universe. With a new enemy that can manipulate a monster's soul, Ultraman Orb and Ultraman Zero emerge to stand in his way. Orb will fight a ghostly villain with ghost monster army corps through various fusion ups including Lightning Attacker with the power of Ginga and X! Orb will fulfill new fusion ups while the mighty warriors of the lights appear to assist Ultraman Orb. Even with Ultraman Orb's new forms, will he be able to overcome the threat of Reibatos?