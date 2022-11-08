Not Available

Uruvangal Maralam is a Tamil language film starring Y. Gee. Mahendra in the lead role of the protagonist. This movie is literally a remake of the English movie 'Oh, God!'. The story revolves around Y.G.Mahendra who believes in God more than anything else in this world.He is once called by God Sivaji Ganesan who tells him that he has to inform people about the various things about to happen in the future. Y.G starts his task of telling people, but no one believes him in the beginning. Slowly when what he says starts occurring people term him a powerful monk and start coming to...