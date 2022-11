Not Available

Margie, a medical technician whose dream of becoming a doctor has never come into fruition, and Mike, an artist who struggles to get by in his day-to-day life, are two estranged lovers who have fallen in love in each other only to find their relationship crumbling to pieces. Five years later, they meet again and they ask themselves if they could be together again, if they have learned from the mistakes they made in the past, if it is too late to start all over again.