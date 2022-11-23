Us and Them

Not Available

Nilson Tuwe Huni Kui's people live in the Kaxinawá land on the Humaitá River in the state of Acre, Brazil on the boarder between Brazil and Peru in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest. They face threats to their way of life from deforestation and the industrial development of the Amazon region, as well an increase in narco-trafficking which has caused the previously isolated indigenous Brabos tribes from neighboring Peru to migrate into Brazil and unknowingly infringe on the indigenous Kaxinawá land.