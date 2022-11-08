Us, Naked: Trixie & Monkey

Not Available

Trixie and Monkey will stop at nothing to take their innovative circus-burlesque act to new creative heights. In pursuit of their dream, they relocate from Baltimore to New England to study acrobatics and trapeze. On the weekends they travel relentlessly to test-drive their act on stages as varied as Baltimore rock clubs, Vegas casinos, New York City theaters and beyond. Financial uncertainty, physical exhaustion and romantic tension are always looming; leaving them to wonder will they make it as artists, what success even means and will their love survive?