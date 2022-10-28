Us & Them: Korean Indie Rock in a K-Pop World

Not Available

In a time when K-Pop dominates the airwaves, Korean Indie musicians are making music that breaks out of this corporate mold. Bands like Crying Nut and the Geeks are re-imagining the boundaries of punk rock, while bands like ...Whatever that Means and The RockTigers are putting their own Korean inflections on forms as diverse as garage and psychobilly. This documentary takes you on a trip to the Hongdae neighborhood of Seoul and some of the underground clubs that challenge K-Pop hegemony. It also follows several of the bands as they embark on US tours. Filmed in Korea and the US, the documentary is a follow up to Epstein and Tangherlini's earlier 'Our Nation: A Korean Punk Rock Community'.