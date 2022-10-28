1979

Us Two

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 7th, 1979

Studio

Les Films 13

Françoise has gone into business seducing men whose wives want to divorce them, and who need incriminating evidence against them. In addition, she has a little blackmail operation going on on the side with politicians who can't afford a scandal. She got started on this business after she was raped, and hasn't looked back since. Now the police are on her trail, and she avails herself of the services of a couple who make a profession of hiding wanted criminals. At the hideout, she meets Simon, a second-generation mobster. As the police close in, Françoise and Simon go on the run together, pulling off occasional heists for operating money. Before long, they have also fallen in love.

Cast

Jacques DutroncSimon Lacassaigne
Jacques VilleretTonton Musique
Paul PréboistMimile
Evelyne KerTata musique
Jean-François RémiLe père de Françoise
Monique MélinandLa mère de Françoise

View Full Cast >

Images