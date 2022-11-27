USA: Poetry: Frank O'Hara and Ed Sanders

Not Available

This episode focuses on Frank O'Hara and Ed Sanders. Assistant Curator of Painting and Sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Frank O'Hara belongs, with Kenneth Koch and John Ashbery, to the "New York Poets" group. His work is characterized by acid wit. Ed Sanders is publisher of an underground literary magazine, a pacifist and leader of a rock and roll group known as "The Fugs". Both poets challenge the prevailing prejudices of our society. For Ed Sanders this has already led to some legal difficulties.