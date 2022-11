Not Available

Committing a crime and bungling the job out of sheer stupidity does have its positive side: Brainless criminals and their half-baked schemes give the precious gift of laughter to a world in need of a good giggle. This program reveals a variety of dim-witted criminals and features testimonials from law officers, real footage and reenactments of some of the stupidest criminals in the United States trying to perpetrate ill-planned crimes.