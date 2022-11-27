USA:s beväpnade barn

Not Available

The controversial right to bear arms is at the heart of American culture. It is so deeply ingrained that parents often pass down their love of guns to their children, and gun companies now market real rifles to kids as young as four - with blue ones for boys and pink for girls. This documentary sheds light on the world of young shooters, illuminating the beliefs, ambitions, and paranoia that motivate adults to put guns in the hands of children. Teaching kids to shoot is seen as a fun family experience and yet over 3000 children are injured or killed every year in accidental shootings. This documentary follows the stories of three American families tackling the difficult issues behind the American relationship with firearms and the compelling stories behind the horrifying statistics.