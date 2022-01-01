Not Available

"Username:666", a variant of the film "sm666", was posted on YouTube by the Japanese visual artist Piropito in February 28th, 2008. As shown by its title, this YouTube edition is a visual description of how someone took the plunge into a YouTube channel called "666", also known as the devil's number, which was originally suspended, but through countless refreashes, makes it so, leading to a slowly decaying YouTube page with weird videos and eventually the Devil inside taking over.