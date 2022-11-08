Usher: Evolution 8701

Not Available

This megawatt show kicks off with a sizzling rendition of the National Anthem complete with flashy dance moves, numerous set changes, and music that will keep audiences both mesmerized and grooving. Usher performs songs from his multi-platinum CD, 8701, in addition to a treasure trove of hits and fan favorites. Special features include a Discography, biography, photo gallery, making of the production, web links, on tour film. The Evolution 8701 tour was one hot ticket. This concert video captures Usher live on the tour with an electrifying performance in Orlando, Florida. Performing hits like "My Way," "U Remind Me," "You Make Me Wanna" and many more, Usher and a tight band deliver sex appeal, pyrotechnics and some amazing choreography. The album "8701" was a multi-platinum smash, and this is the perfect companion to it.