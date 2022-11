Not Available

For America's No. 1 rhythm and blues artist, it certainly is a glamorous life. This video tracks Usher's meteoric rise and includes biographical material, previously unseen film footage and exclusive, in-depth interviews with artists who have worked closely with Usher. Featured interviews include Atlanta DJ Tosha Love, 8701 engineer Steve Hodge, "Radio 1 Extra" DJ Ronnie Herel, "Star Search" host Ed McMahon and many others.