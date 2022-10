Not Available

A voice smooth as honey and the dance moves to match - what's not to love? Seven-time Grammy winner Usher hits the stage at the epic O2 Arena in London in this concert special, wowing a sold-out crowd with megahits from his albums Raymond v. Raymond, Versus and beyond. As he busts out killer steps on fan favorite songs like "OMG" and "Hey Daddy," it's easy to see why this soulful Southerner was named Billboard Hot 100's Artist of the Decade.