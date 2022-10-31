Usher - OMG Tour: Live from London

Not Available

This concert was filmed in high definition at London s O2 Arena in the spring of 2011 on Usher s OMG Tour in support of his chart topping Raymond V Raymond album. It s a spectacular show with amazing lighting, incredible staging and stunning pyrotechnics. There are multiple costume changes and brilliant choreography which shed light on the story behind the songs in dramatic and ground breaking ways. Despite the epic scale the charisma and talent of Usher and his music are what dominate the show. He is a supreme entertainer and for those lucky enough to be at this show it is a memory that will stay with them forever.