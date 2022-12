Not Available

Usher was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and moved to Atlanta with his family when he was 12. Ushers singing career began at the age of six when he joined the church choir. By the age of fourteen he was discovered by LA Reid at a local talent show and signed to La Face Records. While still in High School Usher released his first album (Usher) produced by P. Diddy and a star was born. In this exclusive documentary you will come to know Usher like never before.