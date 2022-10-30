Not Available

Ushijima the Loan Shark

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mirai Suzuki (Yuko Oshima) becomes responsible for her mother's debt which is owed to loan shark Kaoru Ushijima (Takayuki Yamada). To begin paying off her mother's debt, Mirai begins working at a dating cafe. Meanwhile, Jun (Kento Hayashi) is the ambitious and greedy company president for an event group. To borrow money, Jun visits Kaukau Finance owned by Kaoru Ushijima.

Cast

Yuko OshimaMirai Suzuki
Kento HayashiJun Ogawa
Kyôsuke YabeTsukazaki
Hiromi SakimotoTakada
Nana KataseChiaki Okubo
Yoshinori OkadaInomata

