The story revolves around Mutthu (Ravichandran) who works for the Zamindar Rudre Gowda (Prakash Raj). He falls in love with Gowda's daughter Chandri (Rachana). Chandri also feels the same way, however, their differing castes become a barrier and they hesitate to start a relationship. Will they get married towards the end is the crux of the story.